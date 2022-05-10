WhatsApp | How do you know if your conversations are cloned | Android | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

If you will use The WhatsApp For all kinds of things, we have to tell you that the Meta app has a number of risks that you should be aware of. It turns out that the app activated its own multi-device mode a few weeks ago, where you can use your chats on any platform without having your phone next to you..

Have you noticed something strange lately in your conversations? The WhatsApp ? If you see that someone replied for you or opened a message, then all your conversations have been cloned. How can I remove it? They give you in MAG all possible steps.

How do you know if they have cloned your WhatsAPP on your cell phone

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

There go to Settings and tap on “Paired Devices”.

At that moment, you should check if one of these cell phones or laptops belongs to you.

In the event that you do not remember whether you have logged into a new device, it is better to delete it.

This way you can block the way to your WhatsApp chats clone.

This way, you will be able to know if an unknown person is connected to your WhatsApp without your knowledge. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

At MAG we suggest you to close all the linked devices on WhatsApp.

Now log back into your account using WhatsApp Web or other apps so that you are more sure of your identity.

Remember, it is always a good idea to check this section so that no one else can access your WhatsApp chats.

How to see the last contact time of your friends on WhatsApp

The first thing will be to login to Google Play.

There I search for the application Chat path: online and visible tracker .

. When you install it, you have to enter the number of your friend that you want to know at the time of his connection.

Once in, you have to activate the alert to see if your friend is ‘Online’ or not.

When a beep sounds, the app will tell you that your contact is online.

In the event that the time of your last connection on WhatsApp is hidden, the app in question tends to collect all the data regarding how long you have been online.

