Yatra joins Disney’s TV special in the US

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Colombian Sebastian Yatra will be part of ABC’s end-of-year television special broadcast on Sunday, in which the singer will translate “Dos oruguitas” into Spanish. .

In the special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”, which will be broadcast on Sunday evening, and then on the Hulu streaming platform, Yatra will sing the aforementioned song, which is part of the soundtrack to “Encanto”, Disney. The musical animation premiered this week in the US in which Columbia also starred.

From the Disneyland Resort Park, in Anaheim (California), the interpreter will join the group “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and interact with the character Mirabel, from the movie “Encanto”.

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose will host the Sunday special, and will give the entertainment giant a premiere of its “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” which is set to premiere in March 2022 at Walt Disney. Theme park World Resort in Florida (USA).

Among other things, the company will offer a look at the “Disney Wish” ship that will be added to the Disney cruise line’s fleet.

More Stories

Thanksgiving movie lessons

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

World premiere in New York of a documentary about the legendary Omara Portuondo | culture | USA Edition

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Marvel Studios movie “Black Widow” is shown on a 270-degree widescreen ScreenX

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Season 4 will be shown for free on Pluto TV after leaving Netflix… and premiering already!

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The movie Monsters Awakens will be filmed in Peru

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix is ​​preparing a comedy series about the world’s latest blockbuster

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The amazing quantum experiment that succeeded in creating “something out of nothing” | Science

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

TV Sports Program Friday 26 November – Other Sports – Sports

38 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

40 mins ago Leo Adkins

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits India-Myanmar border

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A parrot takes a bath in the United States and its story is widely spread | direction | Viral video | direction | nnda nnrt | stories

44 mins ago Leland Griffith