Yunus Moussa: “It was not easy to leave England to represent the United States”

eto Valencia winger Younes Moussa admitted that the team visiting Cdiz this Sunday, He hasn’t played the games he “wanted” to do on the go and now wants to change his dynamics away from home.

“ The team is training very hard, very difficult. We’re passionate and we’ll do our best to make it happen. We have the ambition and desire to do so. “Now we have to prove it on the field,” he said in comments made by the club.

On the individual level, the young American player said he hopes to do his best and help the team climb on the table as much as possible.

Moussa made the comments to the club’s media after he played two matches with the United States national team, and finally agreed to play with him. “I feel better. I am very happy to go with the USA team, He played two games and won both. “

Moussa said the choice was not easy. “It wasn’t easy because I’ve been playing for England since I was 14. It wasn’t easy to let an atmosphere like that. And a very good team. I admit it was tough. “

Now I can focus on the goals and whatever we want to do with the United States. It was a special moment for me and I want more of these moments to come. “ Highlighted