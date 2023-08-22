Zacatecas welcomes the international movement of Alcoholics Anonymous 24 hours, celebrating its 48th anniversary



More than 6,000 members from 450 groups from all over Mexico, the United States, Peru, Ecuador, Spain, Colombia and Portugal gathered at the Convention Center.



On behalf of Governor David Monreal, the Minister of Tourism, Le Roy Barragán, thanked the 24 Hour Movement for once again considering Zacatecas to hold its conference in this state.



Zacatecas, Zack, August 21, 2023. – As it happened last year, in 2023, Zacatecas will once again dress up to host the 24-hour Alcoholics Anonymous International Movement meeting, in celebration of the forty-eighth (48) anniversary of this organization.

In front of more than 6,000 representatives and members of the groups that make up the International 24 Hour Movement, from all over Mexico, the United States (USA), Peru, Ecuador, Spain, Colombia and Portugal, on behalf of Governor David Monreal Avila, the Minister of Tourism, Le Roy Barragán-Ocampo, opened this conference Important.

At the informational meeting held at the Palacio de Convenciones, the Secretary of State welcomed this community of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope to solve their common problem and help others recover from alcoholism. At the same time, he thanked its members for choosing Zacatecas to hold their meeting.

With over 450 Alcoholics Anonymous groups, life stories related to alcoholism, a progressive disease affecting the physical and mental faculties, are told. But it is thanks to the existence of the 24 Hour Movement that, 48 years ago, the foundations were laid to provide support, rescue and rehabilitation to millions of people in the world.

“Zcatecas welcomes you with open arms. It is a great honor to meet them again at the Palacio de Convenciones, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the title of Cultural Heritage of Humanity for the city; I deeply appreciate that they have decided to return to Zacatecas, said Minister Le Roy Barragán, We’re having a party, an anniversary.”

He also thanked them for thinking again of convening Zacatecas to hold their important conference, which, for this country, is of great importance, given that in addition to holding their informational meeting to continue their work for the benefit of humanity, they bring great economic benefit to the city and the state.

He pointed out that so far in the administration of Governor David Monreal, including this event, four events have been held in the entity by the 24-hour movement, in addition to two conferences and an anniversary celebration, which he wished to continue to consider this entity in the upcoming dates.

