Zacatecas will participate in the National Science, Technology and Innovation Competition

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

Zacatecas. The National Council of Science and Technology (CONACET) has confirmed Zacatecas’ participation in the National Athens and Latin America Exposition of Humanities, Science and Engineering 2021, which will be represented by Sarah Yannith Carilo Montoya and Juan Antonio Gonzalez del Rio.

This will be the sixth time that the entity has participated in the national exhibition, informing the Coordinator of Roving Science of the Directorate of Publication and Publishing of the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt), Omar Cardenas Contreras, when the news was released. Public acceptance of Zacatecan projects.

Sarah and Juan Antonio were awarded the ATHENA entry permit by winning first and second places, respectively, in the Science, Technology and Innovation Project Competition 2020, organized by Cozcyt in November, which aims to promote scientific careers among the youth of Zacatecan and technology.

The state official is confident that the results of 2021, in Chiapas, will be as good or better than last year, when Zacatecas was brought in, from the National Science and Engineering Fair (Fenaci), second and honorary place. Refer.

He said a student from Colegio de Bachilleres de Zacatecas (Cobaez), campus of Valparaíso, will represent the entity with the Learn Blue project. Towards a comprehensive, high-quality education for children with autism spectrum disorder in Mexico, advised by teacher José Alfredo Sanchez Goetia.

Meanwhile, CECyT student 18 Zacatecas, from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), will struggle with his proposal for a smart system to foster a sustainable culture, under the guidance of teacher Jesus Victor Manuel Syed Medina.

Omar Cardenas indicated that the national and local competitions aim to bring young people closer to scientific and technological knowledge, and then they compete in six areas: Earth and Environmental Sciences; Humanities and social sciences; Medicine and health sciences; Engineering, Energy and Basic Sciences.

More Stories

Rosario Robles’ defense formalizes FGR’s request for shortened proceedings

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

The government provides support for traditional medicine

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Losaro will celebrate Science Week

2 days ago Mia Thompson

They seek to reduce gender inequality in science and technology

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Girls and guys who excel in science and beyond

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Saint Boy celebrates Women and Girl in Science Day

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Zacatecas will participate in the National Science, Technology and Innovation Competition

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

Best emojis and stickers for Valentine’s Day | Life

26 mins ago Leo Adkins

UNHCR – Grandi praises Ugandan “model” in the treatment of refugees and urges regional leaders to build peace

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Africa, the growing focus of new markets to consider

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter