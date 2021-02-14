Rosario Robles’ defense formalizes FGR’s request for shortened proceedings

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

MXICO City (proces.com.mx). The defense of Rosario Robles-Perlanga formally before the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) request an end to the trial he faces for the illegal exercise of public service – in the form of an omission – through a brief procedure.

Set out in the National Criminal Procedure Act (CNPP), the brief procedure indicates that the former Secretary for Social Development (Sedesol) and Agricultural, Regional and Urban Development (Sedatu) is willing to admit her criminal responsibility or guilt for the crime committed by his accuser, in exchange for a reduction of up to one-third of the prison sentence That belong to him.

More Stories

The government provides support for traditional medicine

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Losaro will celebrate Science Week

1 day ago Mia Thompson

They seek to reduce gender inequality in science and technology

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Girls and guys who excel in science and beyond

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Saint Boy celebrates Women and Girl in Science Day

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Why is exercise so important to take care of our health

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rosario Robles’ defense formalizes FGR’s request for shortened proceedings

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

6 Pokemon games that can be announced for their 25th anniversary – Nintendros

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Bobby Wayne calls on the High Court of Uganda to annul the January elections

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

The last musical tales for 2020 | Africa Blog is not a country

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the Disney Plus shows for January

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter