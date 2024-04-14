▷ 10 World Kiss Day cards containing beautiful messages to give to your partner on April 13 | mix up
In this International Kiss Day World Kiss Day We share 10 cards containing short messages and beautiful phrases to share with your girlfriend or boyfriend, or with the person you want to steal a kiss from this day. the date It is celebrated on April 13 every yearand originated from The longest kiss in history lasted about 58 hours It starred a Thai couple during a beauty pageant. Oddly enough, this couple broke their own record of 46 consecutive hours which they held on April 13, 2013.
The celebration of World Kiss Day has gained more importance in recent years, especially for all lovers, friends, couples, cohabiters, etc. Well, celebrating this date in a special way can strengthen the emotional bond with the person we love, as it is known that the act of kissing is beneficial for the physical, emotional and mental health of every human being. That's why I'm going to give you 10 cards containing beautiful messages to share with your girlfriend during April 13th.
World Kiss Day cards to share
Why is World Kiss Day celebrated on April 13?
It is commemorated on April 13 every year in honor of the longest kiss in recorded history. According to the Guinness World Records website, in 2013 a Thai couple won the world record for the longest kiss. Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat participated in an annual Thailand competition organized by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, in Pattaya.
“Bacon advocate. Certified creator. Twitteraholic. Tv junkie. Beer fanatic. Internet nerd. Passionate thinker. Reader.”