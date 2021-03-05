10 Netflix Series Recommended For Weekend Watching

Is it Friday and you still have something on the agenda? This 10 Netflix series is highly recommended by critics and viewers It’s perfect to see it on the weekend. And there is no short series only. There are also fairy tales that will continue which, even with the second season, will fit into your spare time in a couple of days. Short, high-quality, and original titles from the popular platform. Take notes and hit play.

Lupine

We promise you that Lupine It is the most informative series you will find On this list, because what we want is to discover new options for you. However, the French series, one of the most watched series on Netflix in its long history, is a great example of interesting fiction that doesn’t take long to put its cards on the table. Hopefully, Part Two won’t take too long.

Russian doll

Created and starred by Natasha Lyonne, a superstar appeared Orange is New BlackK, Russian doll It is one of our Netflix weaknesses. Halfway between comedic drama and existential drama, this series is about a woman who repeatedly dies on her 36th birthday, and it perfectly illustrates the pessimism and frustration of women. Millennials Before their life projects.

Russian doll © Courtesy of Netflix

I never am

It might not seem like much to you, but it is for the best Comedy series Which you can find on Netflix. Produced by Mindy Kaling, screenwriter for the desk And creator Mindy ProjectActress in both, I never am It maintains its charisma and irony in the face of teen romantic comedy. It is the story of Devi, a young woman of Indian descent who deals with the drama of puberty and mourning over the death of her father.

I never am © Courtesy of Netflix

Encourage

When we talk about Netflix’s non-fiction series, we almost always do so Real crime, But one of the best in recent years focuses on an unusual topic: the lives of fans and artists in America. Because yes, they still exist. But without the myths of teenage novels. Encourage The film revolves around young stars who are loyal to a professional team.

Encourage © Courtesy of Netflix

Guards

Yes, well, we also made a place for him Real crime. One of the best and least comments on the platform. Guards Came after Made a killer But before other popular ones, And we’re left with this charade in order to mute the history of the survivors (who weren’t). It narrates the sexual assault many boys and girls endured inside a Baltimore church.

Guards © Courtesy of Netflix

Special

It is among our recommended best Netflix series to watch this weekend There is also SpecialPrivate project as far as it promises. This comedy created and starring Ryan O’Connell, a gay screenwriter with a particular paralysis, is extremely autobiographical, telling us about the hardships he encounters every day without being condescending. Ryan upsets her too, he’s unfair and he’s screwed up.

Special © Courtesy of Netflix

Midnight Gospel

Animation is an increasingly prolific format on Netflix, and among its best shows (which you can see in a couple of days) we have Midnight GospelIt is rare and has attracted international critics. Produced by Pendleton Ward, in charge of the acclaimed Adventure timeFollow in the footsteps of a cosmic podcast writer interviewing forgotten beings on existential topics.

Midnight Gospel © Courtesy of Netflix

Alice in Borderland

In a Japanese production heritage that focuses on wretched worlds and wild contests (think, for example, in Battle royale, Loans hunger Games), Alice in Borderland, Inspired by manga, has conquered its target audience. The matter takes us to deserted Tokyo where many diverse characters face a life and death race.

Alice in Borderland © Courtesy of Netflix

Steal the horn

Based on real events, as many Netflix users search, This Colombian chain is the perfect complement to Stealing money. But more real, of course. Steal the horn It is inspired by one of the most famous crimes in Colombia, Latin America and the world, the unlikely attack on Banco de la República de Valledupar, in 1994, from which more than 24 million pesos were extracted.

Steal the horn © Courtesy of Netflix

Black earth height

We finish with this review of our recommended weekend Netflix series Black earth height, Co-production with the BBC by one of the UK’s most thought-provoking screenwriters, Hugo Blick (Honest woman). Michaela Cowell, from It can destroy youGives life to an adopted daughter Lawyer involved in a criminal conspiracy around the genocide in Rwanda.

Black earth height © Courtesy of Netflix

