“Interceptor” will be Elsa Pataky’s new movie on Netflix

There aren’t many details yet, but what we do know is that Elsa Pataky Re-signed on Netflix. This is the second time he has participated in a project for the platform, after the eight-part series “Tidal land”, Which premiered in December 2018 and went somewhat unnoticed.

Once again Pataki is involved in what appears to be a completely Australian fiction, through the information she has provided final date. In this case it will be a file A movie titled “The Interceptor”, The Spanish actress will share the spotlight with the Australian actor Luke Bracy What we saw a few months ago with Emma Roberts on “Calendar Love.”

It will be the first feature film by an Australian thriller writer Matthew Reilly Who also signs the script with Stuart Beatty, author of “Collateral” and “GIJoe” scripts and some “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga

As I mentioned before Deadline, Elsa Pataky He would give life to a lieutenant in the army “He should use years of tactical training and his military experience to save humanity when 16 nuclear missiles are launched against the United States at the same time that a coordinated strike threatens the interceptor missile station.”

Matthew Reilly explains, in statements to the same moderator, “As everyone who has read my novels knows, I love telling great action stories at a frantic pace. I wanted to bring this kind of fast-paced, relentless, high-stakes storytelling into a movie, and this is how “Interceptor” was born. Elsa is ideal for the embodiment of our hero: a strong, independent and resolute woman That, in the face of tremendous difficulties, it simply refuses to give up. “

Elsa Pataky Filming for “Carmen” ended in Sydney, A 21st-century re-adaptation of Beze’s classic opera based on Prosper Merimee’s novel. Share with Rossi de Palma And Paul Mescal, directed by Benjamin Millepied, partner of Natalie Portman.

