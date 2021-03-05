Mexican cinema: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu returns to shoot in Mexico City

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in May 2019. Pascal Le Segretan / Getty Images

After two decades of filming Dog loves In Mexico City, one of the before and after films in the history of Mexican cinema that propelled its director to world cinema, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu returns with his camera to the city in which he was born 57 years ago. He is currently filming his new feature film in the nation’s capital, with a temporary title Limbo.

Although Iñárritu and his team were quite tight-knit regarding the film’s subject matter and filming process – it is said to be a film with a political approach based on the 1980s, very few people have read the entire script and that Iñárritu has been asked by his team to sign a confidentiality contract so that the information is not leaked to the press. There are secrets that are difficult to keep in cinema when filming in such crowded and symbolic places in the capital, such as Isabel la Cattolica Street, in the historic center.

The director chose key places in the city for his new project, such as Zocalo Square or Chapultepec Castle. On Wednesday, trainees at the center met dozens of crowded extras on the street and were seen by the film’s protagonist, actor Daniel Jimenez Cacho – who has worked with other Mexican cinema greats, such as Alfonso Quarón and Guillermo del Toro. Recently in Chicwarots, Directed by Gail Garcia Bernal, who gained worldwide fame as a starring actor Love for dogs–.

“There were lascivious girls (with green or orange hair) of helmets in helmets, students, office workers in suits, pre-Latino dancers and even a cotton man,” the newspaper wrote. Reshape About Inarritu’s additions in the filming of Wed. “Almost all of the time, the director wore face masks, like his entire cast, which was only removed upon hearing the clapperboard and screaming ‘Move!'” “

Thursday’s filming in the city center on Madero Street triggered a quadruple multi-block closure that has angered pedestrians. A passerby told the newspaper: “You and your damned little movies that don’t think about people.” Globalism, Disturbed by clogged streets. A bystander was arrested after jumping onto the filming banisters and beating a security guard.

Days before filming began, Zócalo turned off public lighting at the National Palace, government buildings or the Templo Mayor, at the request of Limbo Films and with the mandate of the Mexico City Photography Commission. These days metro transport closed a station in Zócalo. After a year in which the epidemic halted many filming projects in Mexico City, the city will now be for at least another five months with a film. LimboWaiting for what downtown will look like under the eyes of one of its beloved managers.

Alejandro González Inárritu, one of the three most famous Mexican directors in the world, celebrated at the end of last year the memory of the film that made him famous and which, paradoxically, took him away from the Mexican groups: Dog loves, Which has been 20 years since its premiere in 2000. “This film changed my life, there was a before and after,” the director said at the start of the Morelia Film Festival, in October, when he presented a restored version. After that they came for him Babylon (Registered in Mexico, the United States and Japan), Biologist (With actor Javier Bardem in Spain), Birdman (On the streets of New York, which he won an Academy Award for Best Picture), and Yield (With Leonardo DiCaprio, who won him another Oscar for Best Director.)

Now he’s back in Mexico with a movie in Spanish, and with an impressive Mexican team. In the project Limbo There’s also Tita Lombardo as producer, who was part of a team Dog loves s Babylon And Artistic Director Eugenio Caballero (who won an Academy Award for his work on Ban’s Labyrinth By Guillermo del Toro, who also worked on it RomeFrom Cuaron).

At the Morelia Festival, without mentioning his name, the director made some comments critical of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s cuts in the cultural sector. And he talked about “not giving up in these circumstances [de la pandemia], With little support from governments. ”At the time, there was talk of severing the trust of several that the government planned to cancel, including those supporting filmmakers.“ A country without cinema is a blind country. ”A country will emerge again soon. During the inaretto lens.

