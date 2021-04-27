2021 and we discovered a new way to play Tetris

They call it Rolling, And it’s revolutionizing the Tetris gaming scene on NES (yes, such a thing still exists). A new technique is to place your fingers under the handle while lightly pressing the buttons. It sounds a little strange, but it seems to work.

This technique has already called for an Attention to high-level players looking to improve their brands. This video from YouTube user aGamescout shows the action in action.

So far there have been two ways to play Tetris on NES. The first is called Dr Such as It’s the traditional way, with one finger on the directional cross and the other on the button to rotate the piece. The second is a technique called Hypertapping, which consists of hitting the directional head with multiple fingers at the same time. It requires more coordination and training, but is more effective. Since 2018, when a young player won an international championship using high pressure, this technique has been most prevalent among high-level players. However, it is difficult to learn and puts a lot of pressure on the fingers. Until It even caused muscle-strain injuries.

In 2020, a player called Cheez_Fish is starting to experiment with new approaches to controllers. Specifically, I was looking for a way to drum my fingers in a faster and less aggressive way on my hand.

Several months later. Cheez_Fish found that tapping your fingers on the back of the console while lightly pressing your finger on part of the console The direction board in which we want to direct the part It is possible to greatly increase the speed of the heartbeat. B Once performed, this technique is much faster than high pressure.

Some guys are already playing it, and there is a player called TegaMech that has found that it can be better done with the feet. at present Rolling It hasn’t spread to tournaments around the world, but if players really find out that it’s with that effective it’s only a matter of time before it happens.