2022 releases: most awaited movies and series

56 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The world of cinema and television fiction has prepared many surprises for us this year.

for this one 2022 There is a lot series and New movies to watch. With all the issue of postponements caused by the pandemic, we are in a year where we have an agenda full of great productions, like BatmanAnd the Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnessAnd the ScreamAnd the tranceAnd the peace makerAnd the BridgetonAnd the Boys also Weird things.

The catalog is too wide to leave the house, so here we show you a file Most anticipated releases for this year in film, television and broadcast platforms.