3 messages Chicharito is encouraged to come back with

After an impressive start with the Galaxy (10 goals in 10 matches), the injury halted Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who missed 10 games due to a right calf injury.

He has no return date and his absence from the MLS All Star Game 2021 is almost real, the match that will combine Liga MX numbers and American football numbers, on August 25.

Meanwhile, the historic scorer of the Mexican national team shares his improvement to his millions of followers on Instagram and messages reflecting on how he is living this difficult moment, which ‘interrupted’ his sporting match after a forgotten first season in MLS.

Javier wrote: “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”

‘Chicharito’ is one of the strikers called up from the main football team, which will also feature important names such as Carlos Vela, Raul Ruidíaz, Nani, Rossi, Gustavo Bou, Daniel Sallói, Ricardo Pepi, Tajon Buchanan and Cade Cowell.

“Be brave. Take risks. Nothing can replace experience,” in the words of the Mexican striker, in a phrase by writer Paulo Coelho.

In addition to injury, the Mexican international has faced difficult moments, such as landing from the tricolor and his separation from Sarah Cohan, the mother of his two children.

“Closer than ever to come back. lagalaxy what a pinch… I want to get back on the field!” said the forward from Los Angeles.

For his part, Galaxy coach Greg Fanny did not give false hope of a return soon: “Javier is improving, he is working on the field, but he is still not ready to play.”

“It would be difficult to see someone who has 10 matches without playing minutes in the All-Star Game. I hope he is not involved. We are working with the league so that a smart decision is made and not a situation that puts them at risk,” Fani told a news conference.