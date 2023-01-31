5 Mexican coaches distinguished around the world

Mexican coaches have gained dominance in the soccer world. More and more people are leaving the Aztec borders to try their luck in other latitudes and many of them have already done so with recognized success. That is why here we are giving you some names to consider.

This review of Mexican coaches that we will do below will serve to know the influence that Mexican football has had on world football and the clubs that have decided to play in this style. In this way, the fans who strive to enter 10 betting online They have more Aztec-influenced teams to follow.

Without further ado, these are the Mexican coaches who have distinguished themselves in world football and those who have left the greatest impact on the history of the sport.

1. Javier Aguirre

The well-known “Vasco” is perhaps the Mexican coach with the longest experience abroad. As a player he stood out in América, Atlante and Guadalajara, the club where he retired, in addition to playing soccer all over the United States and Spain.

But in his stage as a coach, he achieved the greatest number of achievements. He currently manages Mallorca in LaLiga in Spain, a tournament in which he has directed Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol and Leganes.

In addition, he was the head coach of the Mexican national team At the World Cups in Korea and Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010. He also took over the reins of the Japanese and Egypt teams.

2. Carlos de los Cobos

He was part of the Mexican team that reached the quarter-finals in Mexico 1986, the last time the “tricolor” reached this World Cup edition. However, he has spent his entire playing career in his native country.

But everything changed when he became the technical director since, in this aspect, he has been able to leave his limits. After good seasons in charge of teams such as Tigres, América, Celaya, Querétaro and Lobos BUAP, De Los Cobos arrived in El Salvador to direct the FAS and select that country. He also had a stint with the Chicago Fire in the United States, before returning to the Salvadoran team until 2021.

3. Jose Luis Sanchez Sola

Known as “Chelís”, Sánchez is a famous coach closely associated with Puebla Club, a team he has led at various stages. But he also had a stint abroad, in 2013, where he was in charge of Major League Soccer club Chivas USA.

4. Hugo Sanchez

A historic scorer for the Mexican national team and Real Madrid, he has tried his luck as a coach since 2000, and his only international experience came in 2009 when he coached Almeria in Spain.

5. Rafael Marquez

One with over all of them projection. The magnificent Mexican defender, who was able to wear the captain’s squad of the “tricolor” at 5 World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018), began his career as a coach.

His first foray as a manager was at First Division Fútbol Club Barcelona Atlètic RFEF, a subsidiary team of mighty Barcelona, ​​a club where he managed to win the Champions League twice.

Other Mexican coaches who have gone on to succeed abroad:

Benjamin Mora: Johar Darul Azim (Malaysia) – 2016 to present.

Benjamin Galindo: San Antonio Corinthians (National Soccer Premier League – USA) – 2016.

Francisco “Paco” Valencia: FC Sant Cugat (Catalonia 1st – Spain) – 2015-2016.

John of God Castillo: Real Spain (Honduras) – 2003-2004, Marathon (Honduras) – 2005-2006, Olympia (Honduras) – 2008, Motagua (Honduras) – 2009 and 2013, Honduras national team – 2010-2011, El Salvador national team – 2012.

Enrique Meza Jr.: Santos de Guápiles (Costa Rica) – 2014, Cartagenes (Costa Rica) – 2015-2016, Suchetpéquez (Guatemala) – 2016, Melgar (Peru) – 2017-2018.

Xavier Martinez: Deportivo Karcha (Guatemala) – 2016-2017, Juventus (Nicaragua) – 2017-2018, Vipers SC (Uganda) – 2018-2019,

David de la Torre: Sucre University (Bolivia), Sport Boys (Bolivia), Real America (Bolivia), Guabira (Bolivia), Real Potosi (Bolivia), Royal Barry (Bolivia).

Jose Luis Trejo: Salamanca (2nd B – Spain) – 2019.

Paco Ramirez: Panama Coalition (2017).

Jack Bassey: Saint Kitts and Nevis Selection (2016-2019), Dominican Republic Selection (2020).

Nacho Ambrose: Huesca (2021).

Be very careful with these Mexican coaches and who they may go out with over the years, maybe one day some will fall and become champions of the league in your country.