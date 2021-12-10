5,000 people flee to Uganda after attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 5,000 people fled to Uganda on Monday after an attack on Congolese army positions near the border between the two countries, according to official and humanitarian sources.

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night attacked several military posts in Bunagana district, a major customs post located 80 kilometers from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Monday afternoon, local authorities in Kisoro district, which borders Uganda, said 5,000 people had sought refuge there.

“Refugees have arrived in great numbers, estimated at 5,000, and more are still arriving,” Rukondo Manaseh, head of Kisoro’s disaster management commission, wrote in a letter to local officials consulted by AFP.

“These refugees are crowding the area,” he added, describing the situation as “very worrying.”

Near the border, he said, they have no access to clean water or shelter in the middle of the rainy season.

The Congolese provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under siege since 6 May to combat armed groups terrorizing the civilian population.

President Felix Tshisekedi replaced the civilian authorities with officers from the army and police.

