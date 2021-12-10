5,000 people flee to Uganda after attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

At least 5,000 people fled to Uganda on Monday after an attack on Congolese army positions near the border between the two countries, according to official and humanitarian sources.

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night attacked several military posts in Bunagana district, a major customs post located 80 kilometers from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On Monday afternoon, local authorities in Kisoro district, which borders Uganda, said 5,000 people had sought refuge there.

“Refugees have arrived in great numbers, estimated at 5,000, and more are still arriving,” Rukondo Manaseh, head of Kisoro’s disaster management commission, wrote in a letter to local officials consulted by AFP.

“These refugees are crowding the area,” he added, describing the situation as “very worrying.”

Near the border, he said, they have no access to clean water or shelter in the middle of the rainy season.

The Congolese provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under siege since 6 May to combat armed groups terrorizing the civilian population.

President Felix Tshisekedi replaced the civilian authorities with officers from the army and police.

str-md / cl / meb / mb

More Stories

Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored by Critics’ Choice

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Halle Berry: The bones that Valentina Shevchenko broke during the Wound Recordings | bruises | Netflix movies | nnda nnlt | Fame

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix Challenge to Celebrate Mexican Cinema – El Sol de México

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The maker of the animated series ‘Bojack Horseman’ reveals that Netflix has been banned for this reason

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Diego Bonita seeks to integrate Mexico with Hollywood in his projects: “I want to be able to put my feet on both sides”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Paramount+ US Ranking: Top 10 Movies Watched Today Tuesday, December 7

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cuban creates an electrocardiogram simulator for medical exams in the United States

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Fans in the United States protest and demand the departure of Santiago Baños

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Scientists are capturing a massive explosion of energy in the star that has never been recorded in the solar system

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Bill Gates predicts that in two or three years, Metaverse will host most business meetings

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Buffalo: Starbucks employees create their first union in the US | Economie

1 hour ago Mia Thompson