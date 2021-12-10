Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored by Critics’ Choice

This content was published on Dec 10, 2021 – 04:04

Los Angeles (USA), December 9 (EFE). – Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dimian Bachir were honored Thursday at the first edition of the Latin Film Awards, organized by the Critics’ Choice Association (CCA).

Moreno was named a “Latin cinema icon” two days before her 90th birthday, which also coincides with the US premiere of the remake of West Side Story, the film with which she became the first Latina to win. Academy Award 1962.

The actress said at the virtual party that she “never planned to become an icon” but when she was young “the dream was her only chance”.

After participating in the first film adaptation of the musical, Moreno managed to be one of the 16 people in the world with “EGOT” (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award Winner).

“We have an obligation to open doors for others, it is not acceptable to be the only one in something,” the star said.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the Critics Choice Association (CCA), held for the first time an awards ceremony dedicated to Latin cinema in Hollywood, which had one of its best years thanks to titles such as “Encanto”, “West Side Story”, “In the Highlands” or Language Lessons.

In addition to Moreno, the group awarded Puerto Rican director, actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda an avant-garde award, because he is behind three of the season’s most notable titles: “Tick, Tick … Boom!” “In the Heights” and the Broadway musical “Hamilton”, which was recently adapted for television.

“I started writing stories because I was afraid there wouldn’t be people like me in cinema and theater,” Miranda explained.

“For me, the real joy is seeing talented people have a chance to shine,” he added.

Mexican Demián Bichir, Lifetime Achievement Award, and the cast of “Vivo” which includes Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo were also honored for their contribution to the film. Music.

The list of winners was completed by director Rinaldo Marcos Green, actors Clifton Collins Jr and Eugenio Derbez, actresses Olga Meredez and Natalie Morales, and finally director Tatiana Hizu. EFE

romu / asl / ics

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.