58 countries will participate in the Venice Biennale of the Arts to be held in April and November | culture | entertainment

Two hundred artists will travel between human and dreamlike in the fifty-ninth edition of Venice International Art Fair, It will open to the public Between April 23 and November 27, which was presented today.

Italian Commissioner Cecilia German (Milan, 1977), based in New York, where since 2011 she has been the Director and Chief Curator of the Public Art Program presented by High Line.

Al Yamani explained at a press conference, organized in a hybrid form (face-to-face and online), that this Venice Art Biennale It will see 213 artists from 58 countries and 1,433 works and materials on display.

There will be 80 national entries showcasing their creations in the exhibition spaces of the Gardens and Arsenal, and there will also be other side events located in the central streets of Canal City.

Al Yamani chose a nickname dream milk (dream milk) for the book of the British artist Eleanor Carrington (1917-2011) who immigrated to Mexico in the fifties and there “He dreamed and painted mysterious tales, first directly on the walls of his house and then in a little notebook.”

Carrington’s descriptionA magical world where life is constantly reimagined through the prism of imagination, and where everyone can change and transform to become something and someone else”German said.

This is exactly what I suggest to the participants, To undertake an “imaginary journey through the transformations of the body and the definitions of humanity.”

To inspire them, ask them the following questions: “How does the definition of what is human change? What constitutes life and what distinguishes animals, plants, humans and non-humans? What are our responsibilities to the planet, other people, and other living creatures? Who we live with? And what would life and Earth be without us?”

Among the topics that call for thought are the relationship between people and technologies, and whether machines can replace men, a debate “It has intensified with the pandemic, as communities have been locked behind electronic device screens”, The Italian commissioner argued.

The President of the Venice Biennale, Roberto Sekoto, indicated that the Republic of Cameroon, Namibia, Nepal, the Sultanate of Oman and Uganda will participate for the first time. While Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will have their own pavilion, something that has never happened before.

The Venice Biennale of the Arts will hold its pre-opening opening and present its proposals to the press from 20-22 April. (I)