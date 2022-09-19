6 WhatsApp news in recent days to take into account

Updates keep landing on WhatsApp with a dropper, and this

week after week, The WhatsApp It’s been receiving updates aimed at resolving bugs, since Introducing new features To try and improve the experience within the world’s most used instant messaging app. Over the past week, the app has received a series of updates that have provided a total of Six different updates.

Among them we were able to find some particularly useful, such as the possibility of Hide online status from everyoneor option Create polls in chats. We will review everything that is new in WhatsApp or about to do so.

Polls, hidden calling, new backups and more: news coming to WhatsApp

Most of the developments that reached WhatsApp all these days were discovered by the people of the specialized portal WABetaInfo. Many of the changes are only present in whatsapp trial versionand little by little they should enter the final version of the application.

We have compiled all the news in a list that you can refer to below, along with the version of WhatsApp where it was discovered:

Undo “Delete me” – WhatsApp 22.19.75 for iOS: Allows you to recover a message that you deleted only for you for a short period after it was deleted. Chat polls – WhatsApp Beta 2.2.22.20.22 for iOS: Option to create polls in the app’s chats that are included in the chats’ attachment list. Hide online status from everyone – WhatsApp Beta for Android: Allows you to hide that you are connected when you enter the application to specific users or to the whole world. It is available in WhatsApp beta for some select users. New option to import backups – WhatsApp Beta 2.22.20.10: An option under development that will allow importing exported backup files on other devices. Edit messages in WhatsApp Desktop – WhatsApp Desktop Beta: A function under development that allows editing of messages already sent in a version WhatsApp for PC and Tablet. Post edit notice – WhatsApp Beta 2.22.20.12 for Android: A notice indicating to the user that WhatsApp must be updated to the latest version in order to see the content of the message edited by the sender.

Many of these new features are not yet available for most users, either because they are in the development stage, or because they are still in the beta version of the app, waiting to be enabled.

Anyway, as the days go by We’ll see how the app is updated To present the recently discovered changes. To make sure you don’t miss any news, you should make sure of it You have the latest version of WhatsApp downloaded on your mobile phone.