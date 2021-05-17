A Bengal tiger roaming a neighborhood of Houston has been captured unscathed

a Bengal tiger Nine months calledIndiaThat has been seen wandering around suburban parks Houston Police said he was arrested a week ago unharmed and taken to an animal sanctuary on Sunday.

When the tiger was first seen and reported on social media, a local off-duty commissioner confronted him with a pistol, according to photos filmed by neighbors.

However, the animal was later put in a car and driven by a man, whose lawyers have denied being the owner of India. The man was later arrested, but the tiger wearing a glittering necklace was not immediately identified.

“We are pleased to report the discovery of the missing tiger, which was seen in a Houston neighborhood last week, and it appears that he was unharmed,” city police said on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department released a video of a tiger petting and feeding.

The big cat will be transported to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, where it will have its own habitat on just over 2,000 square meters of land, which includes woodland and a pool.

“Our goal is to provide you with the best quality of life for the rest of your life,” Noelle Al-Maroud, the farm manager, told US media. “We hope you spend the rest of your life in Black Beauty.”

