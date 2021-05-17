The Space Force Commander fired after comments he made on the conservative podcast

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Washington, DC- A Lieutenant Colonel in the Space Force was removed from his command after appearing in a conservative podcast criticizing the United States Army.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lemerre joined Steve Gruber’s program to discuss his new book, Irresistible Revolution: The Purpose of Marxism to Invade and Dismantle the US Army, which claims that Marxist ideologies have become widespread within the military. View these concerns on a podcast.

“Since I took command as commander about 10 months ago, I have seen what I basically consider incompatible and competitive narratives of what America was and should be,” said Le Maire. “Not only was it prolific on social media, or across the country over the past year, but it has spread throughout the US military. And he realized that these narratives were Marxist in nature.”

When asked what he means exactly, Le Maire denounced the New York Times Project 1619 as “un-American,” a project that opens up a historical look at how slavery shaped American institutions.

“An extensive teaching I heard at my base, that the moment the country ratified the Constitution of the United States, it codified white supremacy as the law of the land,” said Le Maire. “If you want to disagree with that, then you start to be categorized as all kinds of things, including racism.”

Le Maire did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

