A cruise ship will dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 40 people infected with COVID-19

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Company cruise ship Royal Caribbean It will dock Sunday in the port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 40 people on board, including passengers and crew, who have COVID-19, a local newspaper reported Saturday.new day“.

Lesdian Acevedo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Puerto RicoHe confirmed to El Nuevo Dea those injured on the cruise ship, although he did not specify the amount.

According to the newspaper, the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship will arrive in the port of San Juan on Sunday after the governments of St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia refused entry due to the number of infected people.

The Puerto Rican government cannot deny entry to the Explorer of the Seas because San Juan is the ship’s primary port.

According to various specialist portals, the cruise set sail on December 19 with about three thousand people on board, on a seven-day voyage that takes passengers to other islands in the Caribbean.

It may interest you: France broke the record with more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19

We will follow the health protocols that cruise lines have signed with the Ministry of Health. “They have already informed us that there are passengers on board who have given positive results, but I cannot confirm the exact number,” Acevedo explained.

Passengers with positive results were isolated, while those in contact with them were placed in quarantine. According to protocol, the uninfected are the first to go down, and the infected will be the last to go down.”

More Stories

An 11-year-old boy saved two people on the same day in America

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Train or bus? The world’s first dual vehicle was successfully launched in Japan (video, photos)

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Happy Holidays: Birthday cards and selfies to congratulate your WhatsApp contacts | Merry Christmas TDEX | REVTLI | | the answers

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The best images to wish a happy birthday on WhatsApp

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Live: How to follow the path of Santa Claus from Google Maps

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

What is Christmas Eve? , Christmas 2021: The origin of the celebration and why it is always celebrated on December 24 | Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Back workout for men over 40

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Kyle Sweet, the new Dragon Star

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: How do you listen to voice messages before sending them? | technology | Android | iOS | mobile | trick | guide | SPORTS-PLAY

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

A cruise ship will dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 40 people infected with COVID-19

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Agreement and disagreement between the United States and the European Union

39 mins ago Leland Griffith