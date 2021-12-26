A cruise ship will dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 40 people infected with COVID-19

Company cruise ship Royal Caribbean It will dock Sunday in the port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 40 people on board, including passengers and crew, who have COVID-19, a local newspaper reported Saturday.new day“.

Lesdian Acevedo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Puerto RicoHe confirmed to El Nuevo Dea those injured on the cruise ship, although he did not specify the amount.

According to the newspaper, the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship will arrive in the port of San Juan on Sunday after the governments of St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia refused entry due to the number of infected people.

The Puerto Rican government cannot deny entry to the Explorer of the Seas because San Juan is the ship’s primary port.

According to various specialist portals, the cruise set sail on December 19 with about three thousand people on board, on a seven-day voyage that takes passengers to other islands in the Caribbean.

It may interest you: France broke the record with more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19

We will follow the health protocols that cruise lines have signed with the Ministry of Health. “They have already informed us that there are passengers on board who have given positive results, but I cannot confirm the exact number,” Acevedo explained.

Passengers with positive results were isolated, while those in contact with them were placed in quarantine. According to protocol, the uninfected are the first to go down, and the infected will be the last to go down.”