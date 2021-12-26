An 11-year-old boy saved two people on the same day in America

An 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, United State, on December 15 to save two lives, not one person on the same day.

Devon Johnson He was an honorary member of both the Minutes Bureau and police force He was recognized by the board of education in his hometown MuskogeeIt is located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“Devon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that night helped a woman move away from her burning home,” the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

the Maniobra de Heimlich It is a first aid procedure by means of abdominal thrusts on a person suffering from suffocation.

Meanwhile, Muskogee Public School also posted a series of photos on Facebook showing Devon posing with his tribute.

“I felt good, I’m excited,” said the boy after receiving the award.

How were the rescues?

Devon Johnson He was at Muskogee Public School, which he attended in sixth grade, on December 9 when one of his classmates was trying to unscrew a water bottle cap with his mouth and choked.

“Devon ran straight away and did the Heimlich maneuver,” said the principal. Latricia Dawkins daily Enid News & Eagle.

“According to an eyewitness account, when this happened, he removed the bottle cap,” he added.

The boy, for his part, said he learned the maneuver on YouTube and that it was a valuable learning procedure.

“If I find you in the situation I found myself in, you can tell what you should do,” he assured the same newspaper.

Principal Dawkins added that she was not surprised by Devon’s quick reaction.

“He always says he wants to be EMT He said (emergency medicine technician).

But the good boy’s work was not finished that day.

Only a few hours later, Johnson saw a disabled lady escaped from fire into her house and ran to help her out of the driveway and into her car.

Devion told the news channel Tulsa news at 6.

Principal Dawkins said the boy was very much liked by his peers and teachers.

“He’s a good soul,” said Dawkins, “a double hero.”

