A Lady’s Gambit: Successful Netflix Series as Music Theater

34 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Walter Teves’ novel, recently adapted into a miniseries, will also see it adapted into a Broadway musical.

Entertainment company Level Forward has acquired the stage rights for the story of the orphan-turned-chess Beth Harmon, and plans to turn the property into a musical, according to Deadline.

“It’s a privilege for Level Forward to lead the way Queen’s gambit “On stage through the enduring and beloved craft of musical theater,” Adrian Baker, CEO of Level Forward and producer Julia Donitz said in a statement.

With a bold and modern point of view, the audience truly shares the friendship and strength of the inspiring women of history who revitalize and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren song in the midst of our contemporary struggles for racial and gender equality, and we are keen to take the project forward.

Level Forward productions received a total of 37 Tony Award nominations, the highest distinction one can aspire to in a theater. Notable works include: What does constitution mean to meAnd the Oklahoma!And the A small, coarse grain s Slave play.

Published in 1983, Lady’s gambit Describing Beth’s journey from Kentucky to Paris to Moscow and beyond, she recounts the struggle of a miracle to overcome “a shattered past and the demons of addiction, in the face of the practices and prejudices of a male-centered world.”

Netflix, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, won two Golden Globes and two Critics’ Choice Awards, and became the most-watched miniseries on Netflix with over 62 million viewers in its first month.

A Lady's Gambit: Successful Netflix Series as Music Theater

