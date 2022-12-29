A man with 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren decided to ‘don’t have any more’ – Publimetro Colombia

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Musa Heshia is a 67-year-old farmer living in Uganda, whose story went viral on social media a few months ago, after it was revealed that he has 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren, living with many of them in his house. , which has been replicated by various international media.

The decision taken by Moses is a stone

According to what was reported by a British newspaper MirrorThe man asked his wives to take contraceptive pills so that they would not have children.

Hasahiya, who lives on a farm with a lot of his family, noted, “My income has been getting lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family is getting bigger and bigger.”

You may be interested: A man with 12 wives and 102 children asks for help because he can’t provide for them: “They are too much of a burden”

I married one woman after another. How does a man satisfy a woman only? All my wives live together in the same house. It is easy for me to keep an eye on them and prevent them from escaping with other men in this town.”

For her part, Zuleika, who is the youngest wife of the man and has 11 children, said, “I will not have more children. I have seen the bad financial situation and now I am taking birth control pills.”

It is worth noting that the man and his family live in Lusaka district in Uganda, an area where polygamy is allowed.

More Stories

Joy, Uganda Ranger: “We should be more like gorillas” – Biodiversity

20 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Top 13 Ava Gardner Movies To Get To Know Her Better

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

UCAM celebrates the coming of Christmas with the traditional Murcia-San Javier Christmas Carol Competition

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Argentina: The desert-themed short film “Solo son peces” wins first prize at the African Film Festival in Argentina

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Glass Onion: A Mystery Dispelled: How Knives Differ and Secrets According to Edward Norton | fame

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

This is what Fernando Colunga looks like in his new villain role

5 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

A man with 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren decided to ‘don’t have any more’ – Publimetro Colombia

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Tyler Adams confirms that the United States will play in the Copa America and the Mexican national team?

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Samsung promises that your smartphone will be updated to One UI 5 and Android 13 before the end of 2022, if it is one of these 46 models.

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Generous Leaves that will take effect January 2023: Secretary of Labor Bc

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Women’s running and exercise shoes: the best and recommended

12 hours ago Mia Thompson