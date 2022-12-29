A man with 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren decided to ‘don’t have any more’ – Publimetro Colombia

Musa Heshia is a 67-year-old farmer living in Uganda, whose story went viral on social media a few months ago, after it was revealed that he has 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren, living with many of them in his house. , which has been replicated by various international media.

According to what was reported by a British newspaper MirrorThe man asked his wives to take contraceptive pills so that they would not have children.

Hasahiya, who lives on a farm with a lot of his family, noted, “My income has been getting lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family is getting bigger and bigger.”

I married one woman after another. How does a man satisfy a woman only? All my wives live together in the same house. It is easy for me to keep an eye on them and prevent them from escaping with other men in this town.”

For her part, Zuleika, who is the youngest wife of the man and has 11 children, said, “I will not have more children. I have seen the bad financial situation and now I am taking birth control pills.”

It is worth noting that the man and his family live in Lusaka district in Uganda, an area where polygamy is allowed.