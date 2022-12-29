Uganda closes schools to combat the Ebola outbreak

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Government Uganda I decided to bring the end of the school year this Friday to prevent infection Ebola. This is how schools are closed throughout the African country due to the outbreak of an unusual strain. The Ministry of Health confirms that it is observing a declining trend in new cases.

The decision comes next Eight children died due to the effects Ebola. The school closure measure had been anticipated by the executive authority at the beginning of November, given the spread of the disease. The Ugandan government details that there is no vaccine for the current strain of the virus.

