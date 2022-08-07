A pitbull-bred cat affects networks because of his “personal problems”

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A cat went viral on social media after it was videotaped showing dog-like behavior, could it have personality issues?

Although he is a platform user tik tok @donviralvids explained that his cat’s behavior is due to Cats were raised with two bullswhich seems inseparable for a moment.

“My cat only grew up with dogs and now has a personality issue,” is the text that accompanies the photo series in the video.

Tweet embed My cat thinks it’s a dog!! what i do ? #Widely #from Internet #fyp #gatosticktok Funny song – Cavendish music

In a clip, pictures of the cat are shown holding a tough look as well as sitting in great poise next to pitbull dogs.

Read also: Best friends keep their promise to marry after 10 years of being single

While in another video, the angry face of cats appears after he called his owners starts barking.

Tweet embed Reply to cirogkmv original sound – alshammari

video with 35 million views Millions of users were surprised, as the cat seems to have a rude character like the bulls that accompany him.

“He’s a bully cat, one of the herd, he followed Barbie’s advice: you can be whatever you want to be, the cat waits for the chain collar to look more intimidating, the cat is more terrifying than dogs,” were some of the comments made by users on the social network.

Read also: Like when you want to prepare an egg with ham and a chick appears!

Subscribe here To receive directly in your email our newsletters about today’s news, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many other options.

var / akmar

More Stories

Pope’s Angels: Our history is firmly in God’s hands

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Fire in Pennsylvania, USA, kills 10, including 3 children

20 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What are “soft skills” and why are more and more companies looking at them when hiring

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Three people injured by lightning died near the White House

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Latest global news feed today August 5

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

China announces sanctions against Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Free Course to Become a Successful Content Creator Spreading Science and Art to Audiences

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships ended in Cali: medal table

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Why you shouldn’t charge your cell phone with a broken cable | battery | wire | care | OS | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Pope’s Angels: Our history is firmly in God’s hands

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Google TV will have free TV channels, this is the list

4 hours ago Leland Griffith