A series and two films that stunned Campanella – come and see

Famous film director Juan Jose Campanella spoke in an interview with 3 . series Lately I’ve been enjoying a lot of series and two movies which appear to be a good choice to watch at home.

With expert eyes, the director evaluated the series “vice‘, a comedy that he watched again recently and can be watched on hbo max.

The series, which consists of 7 seasons and 30-minute episodes, focuses on former US Senator Selina Meyer, who has been elected vice president.

“We’re watching it again at home. Julia (Louis Dreyfus) plays the Vice President of the United States. “We are enjoying it like the first time,” Campanella said, “Love the dissenting sense of humour, highly recommend it.”.

“Selina likes to say that politics is about the people. Unfortunately, the people this charismatic leader and rising star within the party meets after being elected to the position of vice president are not what she expected, quite the opposite. As Vice President, she will have to put out the political fires and reconcile work and private life.“,” highlights the summary of the series created by Armando Iannucci.

2 action movies

The director said he is looking forward to the December premiere of the third film in the Equalizer (English equivalent) trilogy, an action movie directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington.

“It’s pochoclera, but the outlet is excellent. Denzel Washington, too. They give it a personal touch and a realistic ambiance. Part 3 will be released in December, and with my son we are excited to go watch it,” Campanella said.

The story is the story of Robert McCall, a former CIA agent who is now living a quiet life, but comes out of retirement to help Terry, a young woman who is being taken advantage of by the Russian mob. Despite the fact that he assured that he would never be violent again, the thought of such cruelty would awaken in Robert a relentless and renewed desire for justice.

In the second movie, the guard will have to face a case in which personal issues get involved. Susan Plummer (Melissa Liu), his CIA partner, a retired former agent, has gone missing. In this way, the mission will bring McCall face to face with kidnappers and major killers whose perseverance and skills are on the line now that a loved one is on the line. ‘, adventurous summary.

Gio Montegodo Interview.