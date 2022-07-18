Charming houses, this is a house from The Wolf of Wall Street

a big house s equestrian property From long island Who was a prominent player in the Thoroughbred racehorse trade is For sale at $10 million.

[ ¿Crees que la ciencia mejora tu vida? ]

List containing a House of 4 thousand 572 square meters and a stable for 10 horsesIt has also been a filming location for several movies and TV shows including wolf street wolfchampionship Leonardo DiCaprio and episodes of TV series primary.

Those who watched Martin Scorsese’s film will remember the stately mansion. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

It is located about 30 minutes from Belmont Park in New York, near Manhattan and the Hamptons, The Owned by Mel Nick The six-bedroom home includes five acres of rolling pastures, meadows, and trees, an apartment, a tool room, pastures, and an equestrian school. About 100 race-winning horses were trained at the facility.

The French castle style house With its impressive tower and sloping roof, it sits at the end of a long driveway that winds through the courtyard and lush landscape.

The Features of the home include hardwood and marble floors, six fireplaces, extensive millwork, a wine cellar, a mahogany bar, a fitness center, a Jacuzzi room, a poker room, and a movie theater.

Live like the wolf of Wall Street. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

in the backyard There is a resort-style entertainment complex With an outdoor kitchen, heated saltwater pool, waterfall and koi pond, multiple patios and gardens open year round.

neck grinder Named after the seventeenth century saw company, it is one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States United State It mainly consists of large houses in a lot of picturesque scenery.

It is often compared to the Hamptons Island and is located just minutes from the home of former President Teddy Roosevelt in Oyster Bay. farm For sale with Regina Rogers by Douglas Elliman.

Continue reading on the metro: