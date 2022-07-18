What time does Saul chapter 9 come out?

This week comes the second chapter of the second part of the sixth season, which is the last of the popular series.

However, last Tuesday he returned to Netflix The last extension of the end The best of Saul on demandA series that will end in its sixth season and with it Episode 8 left big in the fans.

This is the accidental thing for Too bad And this for many has surpassed its predecessor, it has achieved millions of fans in these years who are eagerly awaiting the end of the series, even with the expected appearance of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

origin story Saul Goodman (Bobo Odenkirk) It not only showed an unexpected complexity of the character, but also included others known as Mike and Gus Frings who extended their lives in this AMC series which is broadcast by Netflix in Latin America.

with Only 6 chapters in this second session of the last seasonthere is nothing left to know the outcome of the story and more, the link to Breaking Bad.

When is a new chapter of Better Call Saul 6 released?

Episode 9 of the sixth season of Better Call Saul will arrive on Netflix in Latin America on July 19tha day after its first show in the United States. Chile premieres at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

After this premiere, there will only be four episodes left to see the ending.