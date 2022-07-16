Where can you watch the horror movie right now while broadcasting – Metro World News

After collecting $100 million at the global box office, black phone It is finally available to watch via broadcast. The horror film, starring Ethan Hawke, is one of the most talked about films so far this year, rated as one of the best films of the decade.

The film is still shown in theaters, currently ranks sixth on the box office charts and has grossed $62.3 million in the United States alone. A great victory for non-franchise horror!

Black Phone: Where to watch it while broadcasting

Currently, the tape is not available on any streaming platform at no additional cost. You can rent or buy them on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and any platform that offers on-demand movies, such as Fandango for the US.

It starred Ethan Hawke, a four-time Academy Award nominee, in the scariest role of his career and appears Mason Thames in his first film role, produced, directed, and co-produced by evil writer and director Scott Derrickson. The exorcism of Emily Rose and the Marvel Strange Doctor.

Vinnie Shaw, a shy but intelligent 13-year-old, is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is useless. When an unplugged phone on the wall starts ringing, Vinnie discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. They are determined to make sure that what happened to them did not happen to Vinny.

The screenplay was written by Derrickson & C. The film was produced by Derrickson & Cargill’s Crooked Highway and shown by Universal and Blumhouse. Jason Bloom, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill produce the film, which was produced by Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner.