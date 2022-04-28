A sneak peek at ‘Avatar 2’ and developments from Disney and Universal shine at CinemaCon

Las Vegas (United States) (AFP) – Director James Cameron said his much-anticipated sequel to “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, will “push what cinema can do to the limit,” as Disney and Universal revealed their first look at their upcoming films Wednesday in Vegas. Vegas.

CinemaCon attendees are invited to don 3D glasses and return to Pandora, in the first images of what will be “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which shows the Na’vi characters swimming under the planet’s oceans and soaring through the sky.

The film, due out in December, is the first of four sequels based on the original film, which grossed $2.8 billion in 2009.

“I assure you, it’s worth the wait,” said Disney chief distribution officer Tony Chambers.

Cameron promised a huge technological advance over the original, whose main characters, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Netery (Zoe Saldana), now have a family.

To reconnect with audiences 13 years after its premiere, which incorporated successful 3D technology into theaters at the time, the first version of “Avatar” will return to theaters in September.

next decade

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige opened the Disney show and told attendees that a “next decade” plan for superhero movies is underway.

Among the upcoming films are “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which opens next week, and two other Marvel films this year: a sequel to “Thor” and “Black Panther.”

In addition, Pixar provided a 30-minute preview of what will be “Lightyear,” the astronaut’s special story from “Toy Story” coming out in June in which Chris Evans will voice.

Then Universal revealed “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was released in cinemas in June.

Comedian Billy Eichner presented Bros, “the first gay romantic comedy by a major studio.” While doing so, he joked, “It only took a century.”

The next turn was for British actress Carey Mulligan, who announced the movie “So Happy”, which will be released next November, and is based on the true story of journalists who investigated the sexual assault scandals in Hollywood that ended with the downfall of Harvey Weinstein. .

