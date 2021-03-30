A student in the United Arab Emirates disseminates science from a gender perspective through photos

In order to inspire the scientific careers of girls and students, Physics student Jantizi Irazú Serrano Gonzaga recently presented an online conference on science and its relationship to “Fibofest”, organized by the magazine Fibonacci, dedicated to the dissemination of scientific knowledge.

A sixth-semester student at the College of Science in the United Arab Emirates, who in 2020 won first place in the “Tell Us About a Scientist” competition, organized by the Institute of Nuclear Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, was invited by Fibonacci magazine to share his love for experimental operations. In photography.

During hypothetical talk, he detailed his experiment with anti-pattern, an ancient and artisanal photographic technique consisting of obtaining an image from a negative and using a photosensitive emulsion based on roots, flower and fruit species, which when exposed to sunlight, the negativity is revealed on paper.

“Given the way the pigments fade and the way the image appears when light rays pass through the emulsified support, this process can be linked to physics,” said Serrano Gonzaga.

The member of Nextia Lab’s group, made up of students and graduates of science jobs in the country who are developing work to spread this kind of knowledge, also said it was still more common for men than women to enter scientific careers.

For this reason, she said, it is important to promote scientific publishing work from a gender perspective, to publicize the contributions of women to the advancement of science in the world, and to inspire girls to participate in the various options that they offer. Knowledge, like physics.

(Image: Private Gate)