A worrying situation in the United States: More than 500 players in the NFL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

the The NFL reported 521 players tested positive for COVID-19 in December, a record for the league That in the entire 2020 season he had 300 cases.

The injury escalation began this season in September with 32 positive cases, 29 in October, 82 in November and 521 in December, which translates to one in four active players.

This Monday, 106 players entered the COVID-19 protocols list, mark for the current month.

During the day Carolina Panthers sent 19 positive players home and were about to start training At Bank for America Stadium in Charlotte, United States.

Among the elements were defensive sides Brian Burns, Marquis Hines, fullback Shack Thompson, defense line Phil Hoskins and Devon Nixon, and midfielder Matt Paradis.

Carolina, 5-10, last in the NFC South. He has no chance to make postseason. In their last match they lost 32-6 to Tampa Bay and in their next match they will visit New Orleans.

Jacksonville, 2-13, with no playoff chances, was also affected, reporting 10 items on the COVID-19 roster.His next game will be against New England.

The dowries mentioned five elements; Linebacker Malek Jefferson, linebacker Marlon Mack, Salameh Jalil Addy, Pak Corner TJ Carey, and Lynman Braden Smith.

Other teams that reported at least one player testing positive on Monday were; The Titans, The Browns, Tampa Bay, The Packers, Houston, Bengals, 49ers, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Minnesota.

The league reported that most players with COVID-19 had mild symptoms, and had not even contracted the disease.

For these reasons, at the end of Week 16, the NFL did not change or consider canceling any games in the remaining two games on the regular schedule, or in the post-season.