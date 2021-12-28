Former finalist Thiem will not go to the Australian Open | Sports

47 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Dominic Thiem, the former Australian Open champion recovering from a wrist injury, announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from this year’s edition and will start his 2022 season in Argentina.

Tim said he had a “slight bump” in his preparation, but now feels “good again”.

“I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina at the end of January, so I will not play in the Australian Open,” Tim said. “I will miss the Australian fans, but I will be back in 2023. My wrist is in top shape and I am training again with a very good intensity,” he added. “We think it’s the right decision to get the competition back in good shape.”

Thiem was injured in June while playing at the Mallorca Open and has already missed Wimbledon and the US Open.

The Australian Open starts on January 17th. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.

