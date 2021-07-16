Aaron Judge and five Yankees players have COVID-19

MLB alertAfter six, New York Yankees players, including gardener Aaron Judge, Test positive for Covid-19 After the All-Star Game.

This made them have to Match postponed against Boston Red Sox, who opened a file The second part of the season of specialties.

Concern is imminent, so much so that many players MLS must present يقدم For antiviral tests, after living with the infected person, which may mean a Significant re-growth in MLB.

Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow testing and contact tracing to continue. MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as they become available. – New York Yankees (@yankees) July 15 2021

New York CEO, Brian Cashman, I acknowledge that it is a situation that could put more games at risk: “It’s a flexible situation that can expand”commented.

in the current season, Eight matches have been postponed For Covid-19 infection, this is First since April 19 In a game between twins and athletics.