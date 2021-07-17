Panama – Honduras, clash between old acquaintances to advance in the Gold Cup

The duel between the teams of Panama and Honduras on Saturday at BBVA Stadium in Houston (USA), will be a confrontation between two old friends vying for a place in the 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals.

In this duel, the Spanish-Danish Thomas Christiansen and Uruguay’s Fabian Quito will come out with everything, although both teams will arrive with different scenarios for the second match of Group D of the CONCACAF maximum championship for the national team.

The Panamanians reach this commitment with a three-goal draw against Qatar on their first appearance in the cup, showing good attack, but some flaws in their defensive system, situations their opponents can exploit to their harm.

Christiansen, a technician with the channel selection service, admitted that work must be done to improve these failures.

“It remains work, work and work. “This is the only thing we can do to correct the situations in which we have had problems,” the Panama coach said after the draw in his first match.

Honduras, coached by Uruguayan Fabian Quito, succeeded in solving the first group match against Granada, with 4 goals to zero.

Despite the win, Cueto indicated after the victory that the match against the Panamanians would be different and that they would find an opponent who would “complicate more in attack”.

“He tied his match three times, they are in a good moment, they are rebellious, all of this makes our next match difficult,” said the South American coach.

Both teams, before the start of their match, will know the conditions of the group, because the previous match will include the two champions, Qatar and Granada, located in the same region as the Panamanians and Hondurans.

It is worth noting that the Catracho team has a historical advantage over the Panamanians in the Gold Cup.

They met in four editions of the Gold Cup, and it will be the fifth time they meet tomorrow in the tournament.

Statistics show Panama’s victory, two defeats and a draw. There are 5 goals in favor of Panama and 8 against Honduras.

The last duel between these two teams took place in 2015 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts and ended in a 1-1 draw.

The goals at the time were from Luis “Matador” Tejada for Panama and the Honduran draw came with Andy Najjar’s shoes.

Possible lineups:

Panama: Luis Mejia, Francisco Palacios, Harold Cummings, Adolfo Machado, Eric Davis; Abdullah Ayarza, Adalberto Carrascoela, Alberto Quinteros, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Barceñas; Gabriel Torres.

Coach: Thomas Christiansen

Honduras: Luis Lopez. Felix Crisanto, Kevin Alvarez, Mayor Figueroa, Diego Rodriguez; Debbie Flores, Bunic Garcia, Walter Martinez, Alexander Lopez, Edwin Solano; Jerry Bingson.

Coach: Fabian Quito

Venue: BBVA Stadium, Houston, Texas, United States.