Abdel-Saddam Okhalvin takes over from Martin Ves after 29 years – Polydeportivo

Madrid, November 29 (EFE). 29 years after Martin Veese’s historic victory in the International Cross of the Constitution, athlete Abdelsamad Okhalvin took over from Vitoria as the first Spaniard to celebrate a victory in the prestigious Madrid municipal race of the Alcobendas since 1992.

Abdessamad Okhalvin won the title in the 39th International Cross of the Constitution – Antonio Rodriguez Benavente Memorial in Alcobendas, taking advantage of the sudden disqualification from Burundian Rodrigo Kwera, who entered the finish line first.

The athlete from Burundi, the big dominator of international cross-country events this season in Spain with wins also in Italy and Syria, was left without winning, once the medal ceremony was held, when he made the mistake of competing with the shirt of the brand he sponsors instead of his club, Playas de Castellón, according to As the regulations dictate given that he is an athlete with a Spanish license.

This organization decision caused all the athletes who reached the goal to rise a step higher, in a way, with no image to remember, the victory was taken by Oukhelfen, followed by Carlos Mayo and Ugandan Thomas Ayeko.

In this way, Oukhelfen’s impressive performance allowed him to enter a book through history and take charge, 29 years later, of the last Spaniard to win the event, Martín Fiz, who did so in 1991 and 1992. Since that year, African dominance has always prevailed in the event with runners From Kenya, Eritrea, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

After a day enjoying the win at the Alcobendas, Oukhelfen already has his eyes fixed on his next target, the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin on December 12. “I am ready to fight for a medal, which is the goal of this first part of the season.”

