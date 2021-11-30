City Hall, ONCE and Granada CF unite to support the five-a-blind soccer team

Granada, October 16 (European press) –

The National Organization of the Blind of Granada, the Sports Department of the City of Granada, and Granada CF have teamed up to support the modified 5 football team in Granada. This set from ONCE will play from November at First National B1, intended for the totally blind.

ONCE trains and plays on the only track equipped for them in the local sports complex Núñez Blanca. The blind team began its journey in 2011. In these ten years of its existence, it achieved a runner-up in the league and a championship in Andalusia, according to a note from the city council.

In their ranks is Emilio Sanchez, who has been called up on several occasions to focus the national team. To show its support for this team, Granada CF actively participated in an initiative developed at the Núñez Blanca Municipal Sports Complex where the first member of the team, Luis Milla, and Granada CF Femenino players, Ines and Carol, were present.

Blind group technicians explained the peculiarities of Modified Soccer 5 for a later demo in which Luis Milla, Ines and Carroll wore their masks and had the opportunity to shoot penalties and rehearse plays with members of the ONCE team. . They all came to the conclusion that this sport is difficult.