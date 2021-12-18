Access series based on video games

when Resident Evil: Bienvenido a Raccoon CitySony premiered in US theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday, but failed miserably.

The film grossed $5.3 million (4.68 million euros) in its three-day weekend opening in the United States. Since then, he’s only made $13 million domestically and $24 million worldwide. It also received negative reviews.

Hollywood is not giving up and has a lot of video game mods on the horizon

It’s yet another commercial failure for a video game movie that critics have questioned.

However, Hollywood is not giving up and has plenty of video game adaptations on the horizon. Of course, the most notable ones will go directly to another screen: the small screen.

Record numbers in the world of video games

Game sales reached a record $56.9 billion (€50,313 billion) in 2020, according to a report from the research firm. NPD. With the increasing competition to attract (or retain) subscribers, platforms flow They focused on video games.

‘We’ve been playing our favorite games for hundreds of hours’ Christian Link Creative Director of Riot Games and director of .’s new animated series League of Legends de Netflix: Arcane. “Movies don’t do justice to the experience when you’re only in this world for two hours.”

Mass Effect is best suited for live streaming platforms

Adapts to the small screen

Mac Waltersproject manager Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastered set of the three original games in the sci-fi series, confirmed to Business Insider in an interview this year that a movie directed by mass effect It was phased out a decade ago.

“If you’re going to tell a story that’s developed like Mass Effect, television is the way to do it,” Walters says. “There’s a natural approach that goes well with casual content.”

Now, Amazon has reached an agreement to make a TV series for mass effect, depending Delivery time, where the company is betting on original content to cause a revolution in terms of audience.

Business Insider analyzed the main series based on the video games in play, from HelloParamount + to Doctrine killer, d netflix.

Amazon Prime Video

Delivery time I recently revealed it Amazon Agrees on a TV series from mass effect, based on the science fiction game franchise.

Westworld developers are behind the Fallout . adaptation

It’s part of an effort Amazon To increase his production of this kind after hitting like boys and recently wheel of time.

creators of WestworldAnd Jonathan Nolan s Lisa Joy, they are developing a chain on Drops For Amazon, based on the post-apocalyptic game series.

The creators of Westorld are developing a series based on the video game Fallout

«Drops It’s one of the best game series ever,” confirmed Nolan and Joey in a statement released last year, when they presented the project. “Every chapter of this incredibly fairy tale cost us countless hours that we could have spent with family and friends.”

HBO Max

HBO Max Evolution of a series based on the video game the last of usWritten and Produced by Innovative Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, and Neil Druckman, co-chair of the studio behind the game obedient dog.

HBO pone sus fichas por The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal He plays Joel who must accompany the young woman Eli, with interpretation Bella RamseyAcross post-apocalyptic America.

Netflix

Netflix It has already managed to launch a series of video games that give the platform a lot of joy, the magician, which became spearhead in its catalog.

They have also tried their luck with vampire And it will come in the near future Doctrine killer. The latest attempt to bring this epic to the big screen, starring Michael Fassbender, collapsed at the box office.

The Assassin’s Creed movie adaptation failed at the box office. Netflix picture

Netflix Also commission game-based animation projects, such as Sonic Prime, starring Sonic the Hedgehog, and series Tomb rider.

Paramount +

It was first developed for show time, premium cable series from Viacom CBS, TV series Hello, has long been in development, go to streaming service Paramount + Last year, it will be released in 2022.

Halo version in development for Paramount +

The series is based on the successful science fiction game from the franchise of the same name. infinite auraIt was submitted a few days ago.

