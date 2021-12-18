Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: date, time, live broadcasts, nominees

“Wandavision” surprised its three threads with nominations. Alberto E Rodriguez

Here is the full list of nominees in the film categories:

the best movie: Belfast, Licorice Pizza, Dog Power, West Side Story, Dune, King Richard, Tick, Tic…Boom!, Don’t Look, Coda Way Alley’s Nightmare.

Best Foreign Language Film: Champion, drive my car, run away, God’s hand, the worst person in the world.

Best Animated Film: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs the Machines y Raya and the Last Dragon.

Best Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh – Belfast, Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley, Steven Spielberg – West Side Story y Denis Villeneuve – Dune.

best actor: Nicholas Cage – Paige, Benedict Cumberbatch – dog power, Peter Dinklage – Cyrano, Andrew Garfield – Tag, tag…Boom! Will Smith – King Richard E. Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain – Eyes of Tami Fey, Olivia Colman – The Missing Daughter, Lady Gaga – House of Gucci, Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman – Konk Ricardos and Kristen Stewart – Spencer.

Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Dornan – Belfast, Ciaran Hinds – Belfast, Troy Kotsur – Coda, Jared Leto – House of Gucci, J.K. Simmons – Being Ricardos y Cody Smit McPhee – The power of the dog.

Best Supporting Actress: Caitriona Balfe – Belfast, Ariana Deboss – West Side Story, Anne Dodd – Mass, Kirsten Dunst – Dog Power, Oniano Ellis – King Richard E. Rita Moreno – West Side Story.

Best Young Actor/Actress: Good Hill – Belfast, Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones – Coda, Woody Norman – Come On, Sania Sidney – King Richard E. Rachel Ziegler – West Side Story.