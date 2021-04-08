Actor Eddie Hassel was killed while leaving his girlfriend’s home in Texas

Eddie Hassel at the Los Angeles premiere

the actor Eddie HasselKnown, among other things, for his participation in the film The children are fineWho was a nominee for four Oscars and won two Golden Globes in 2011, was shot in the early hours of Sunday in Texas, her representative told the magazine. diverse.

According to the representative The 30-year-old actor was shot by assailants who attempted to steal his car, Although the accident was investigated by the police.

Hassell has had minor roles in the films “2012”, “The Family Tree” and “Jobs”.

The announcer was cited CNNGrand Prairie, Texas Police said in a press release that they had responded to the shooting early Sunday morning and that They found Hustle, apparently, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

According to him The New York TimesHassel was shot In front of his girlfriend’s apartment, In the Grand Prairie, a suburb of Dallas.

Hassel was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas. He played many small roles during the 2000s, but is best known for his role as Clay in the 2010 movie. the kids are fineStarring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

He also participated in the program NBC Surface – outward appearance And in the series Perverted maidFrom 2013. He loved surfing and skateboarding as a hobby.

(With information from EFE)

