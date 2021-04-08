Actor Eddie Hassel was killed while leaving his girlfriend’s home in Texas

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter
Eddie Hassel at the Los Angeles premiere

the actor Eddie HasselKnown, among other things, for his participation in the film The children are fineWho was a nominee for four Oscars and won two Golden Globes in 2011, was shot in the early hours of Sunday in Texas, her representative told the magazine. diverse.

According to the representative The 30-year-old actor was shot by assailants who attempted to steal his car, Although the accident was investigated by the police.

Hassell played minor roles in films
Hassell has had minor roles in the films “2012”, “The Family Tree” and “Jobs”.

The announcer was cited CNNGrand Prairie, Texas Police said in a press release that they had responded to the shooting early Sunday morning and that They found Hustle, apparently, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

According to him The New York TimesHassel was shot In front of his girlfriend’s apartment, In the Grand Prairie, a suburb of Dallas.

Hassel was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas. He played many small roles during the 2000s, but is best known for his role as Clay in the 2010 movie. the kids are fineStarring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo.

He also participated in the program NBC Surface – outward appearance And in the series Perverted maidFrom 2013. He loved surfing and skateboarding as a hobby.

(With information from EFE)

More on this topic:

The wealth that Adele rejected due to her physical transformation
Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a hologram of her dead father

More Stories

Adú: Another adventure they lived through when shooting the movie – Movie News

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Colombia – Chile: This training was in the national stadium – international football – sport

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

This is “BRZRKR,” the comedian that Netflix will adapt to with main character Keanu Reeves.

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Musician and opposition politician Bobby Wayne has been arrested again in Uganda

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Ugandan presidential campaign launches 37 dead

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

What can we expect from the government’s tax reform after the election? – Financial

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Actor Eddie Hassel was killed while leaving his girlfriend’s home in Texas

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The struggle for the Augusta Masters green jacket began with three leaders and many passions

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

They safely find a military man from Fort Bliss

52 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Scientists create a device to communicate with plants

5 hours ago Mia Thompson