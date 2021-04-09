Finally, it is found out why gorillas strike their chest when they shout | Chronicle

All fans of series and movies Tarzan, Starring a wide range of actors from Ron Wiley Even Alexander Skarsgard, By the legendary Olympic swimming champion Johnny Weissmuller, They will know that the character in question announced her presence with A. He said howling hit his chest with his clenched fists. It was a way to express his identity with the different species of monkeys and primates that inhabit the African jungle.

Another step in this direction, a group of researchers from Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Headquartered in the city of LeipzigI, along with other world-class academics, solved a mystery Why does a gorilla hit its chest when it screams?.

As they concluded, the chest strikes strategy serves as a reliable indicator for Gorilla body size It reveals their competitive edge in relation to other members of the group. With this signal, each animal warns others about its size.

The report published in the magazine Scientific Reports It is reported that the anatomy close to the larynx of larger males reduces Sound frequency Produced by these monkeys while beating their chests. Thus, rival males can be intimidated by the sound of these strikes – which can be heard from a kilometer away – and they choose to avoid fighting with the sending male, while females can use the information to choose their mate.

Team record file Gorilla chest strikes To analyze different sound parameters (duration, quantity, and frequency of emission) and to study the display of each animal’s back from images taken in the National Park of Volcanoes RwandaWhere field work has been developed.

The Mountain gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei), One of the greatest African monkeys for which field work has been carried out, is an endangered subspecies with fewer than 1,000 specimens still remaining in the impenetrable Forest National Park in Bwindi (Uganda) And the Virunga Mountains between Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Rwanda.