Adele: This Would Pay Netflix For The Singer To Get A Documentary

43 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix wants Adele and will be willing to put millions on the table to include the British singer in its catalog.

According to The Sun, Netflix has offered the singer several million pounds in exchange for making a documentary. The streaming platform has sought a presence at its upcoming concerts, tickets for which are already sold out despite the fact that they will take place in the summer of next year. The 31-year-old singer will be giving two concerts on July 1 and 2, 2022.

According to British media, a source confirmed, “Adele is the most wanted woman at the moment and Netflix believes they can create something really special with her. He has reached out to his cast about a potential multi-million dollar movie that will track his comeback and big shows next July.”

According to the revealed information, if the documentary was made, Adele would have all creative freedom and complete control over the film. The documentary was intended to replace the singer’s world tour, which for reasons of the epidemic could not take place at this time.

This won’t be Netflix’s first musical documentary. The company has extensive experience in these types of productions, some from Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, Homecoming: A Movie by Beyoncé, as well as Shawn Mendes’ In Wonder.

Adele tops the UK hit charts

With the help of her new album ’30’, Adele has made a triumphant comeback.

Critics and the public praised the singer’s fourth studio album, and its sales are proof of this. 261,000 units were sold during the first week, the best showing of the year, according to the official charting company. The album “30” was also the most streamed album on streaming platforms last week, recording 55.7 million views.

“This has become Adele’s fourth #1 album in the UK; she has now reached #1 on the Official Albums chart with all of her studio albums, a record for a female artist,” the official charts company said in a statement.

For its part, Billboard said earlier this week that “30” was the fastest-selling album in the US in just three days.

“30” is named after a very important era in Adele’s life. For many, this is the most honest album of the singer, who in 2019 announced her separation from her husband Simon Konecki. This album also seeks, according to the artist, to explain to her son the reason for the separation of his parents.

