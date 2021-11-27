This action movie will impress you with its story of lies; Most viewed in Mexico | trailer

In recent weeks, people are often wondering more about new trends or interesting topics, such as certain types of cinema or series hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people are wondering what they can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a variety of movies with different themes and genres.

Let’s remember that very often new options for watching content and enjoying streaming entertainment appear; This is mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic reached Mexico on February 28, 2020.

What do you see on the platform

Despite the competition, Netflix remains one of the most sought-after platforms globally, mainly due to its commitment to the best releases in the world of movies, from the latest releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the coronavirus reached Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform is constantly bringing in new titles of various genres in order to entertain people of all ages.

What's new on the platform?

This is how many titles are launched in the streaming giant, but many other titles are also combined to form part of the extensive catalog of series, movies and documentaries.

In this month of November, many audio-visual products have joined the platform, which is part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of films to watch this weekend or Sunday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This serial production will fill you with strong emotions.

Action bar

It’s “Jack Reacher” or “A shot” in Spanish, which is part of the American thriller genre, which premiered in 2012, but is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix.

This production was written and directed by Christopher Macquarie, starring Tom Cruise as the main character, which was filmed entirely in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“One Shot” follows the story of a man who drives a pickup truck doing a parking lot on the other side of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, thus putting his car in a parking meter; He prepares and decides to kill five people in the North Shore River Trio at long range.

What is the theme of “Jack Reacher”?

This is how the police are responsible for investigating this case, headed by Detective Calvin Emerson, who finds a cap and a quarter used to pay parking fees, and thus finds a fingerprint on the coin belonging to James Barr, a former United States Army sniper.

Later, investigators arrived at his home and found a truck, as well as several reloading rifle cartridges, as well as the rifle in question and Barr slept in his bed.

Thus, during interrogation, Emerson and District Attorney Alex Rubin offered Barr a choice between life imprisonment in exchange for a full confession or complete deprivation of liberty for the rest of his life.

Here is the trailer

However, this story begins to become more violent and mysterious, after Barr writes that he has acquired Jack Reacher, then a homeless man and ex-officer with the Military Police, who arrives in Pittsburgh after seeing the news report about Barr and the shooting.

Below we show you the trailer for the production of said film hosted on the streaming giant, which today is positioned as one of the most watched films on the platform in our country, specifically in the top 10 and at number six:

