Advance tennis court redesign

La Perla Tapatia is already preparing to welcome the start of the AKRON WTA Finals, and less than a month before the start of the tournament, 80% progress has already been recorded in the installation of the stands of the new stadium that will host matches at the Pan American Tennis Complex.

“The stadium is 80% completed in what is the standard stadium stands Which can accommodate 7200 people. Progress is made according to the programme. All the asphalt on the new stadium has already been installed and on Wednesday they start painting it. The event director, Gustavo Santuskoy, explained that we are adjusting the times so that the conditions are right and they are as quickly as possible.

Regarding ticket sales, Santoskoye confirmed that there is a good response from tennis fans, as he explained that so far they have been sold in other countries in South America and Europe.

“It’s sold well, especially on the outskirts of the city, in different states of the republic. But in the same way in the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Europe, a completely international event is being treated. We are already weeks away and I think sales will increase.”

The tournament is scheduled to start on November 10 and end on November 17. Only 50% of the capacity will be allowed Currently, four tennis personalities are ranked, such as Ashleigh Barty, Arina Sabalenka, Barbora Krejsikova and Karolina Pliskova.

