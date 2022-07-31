After the pandemic, commuting will be a common exercise

Bloomberg – The transition to electric vehicles continues around the world. Sales of these types of cars are expected to more than triple by 2025, even when customers pay a premium for them.

But What about the odds of drivers switching to shared vehicles, rather than owning them, as the contract progresses?

According to a recent study by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the Institute for Transportation Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, change is happening fast.

The report is optimistic even though public transportation (the most efficient way to achieve a more sustainable future) has been widely affected by the pandemic, arguing that it has prompted people to abandon trains and buses in favor of private vehicles..

An empty subway train entering the Pudong district of Shanghai, which was closed at the end of March. Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

The study indicates that servicios de movilidad, que incluyen el uso compartido de autos, bicicletas y monopatines, así como las suscripciones a vehículos y transporte compartido, podrían crecer un 10% al año durante el resto de la década con del en transporte compara 5% generally.

Revenues from these services, which also include packaging and navigation applications, could rise to $660 billion by 2030, a massive jump from $260 billion in 2020.

The authors of the report wrote that “By the end of the decade, more applications, shared services and electricity will significantly expand the scope and methods of mobility”.

The changes are driven by regulations and consumer demand. Cities are driving the rise by restricting the use of older vehicles, which in some areas is progressing toward strict bans on cars powered by gasoline and diesel engines.. And consumers are more open to digital services, based on demand and those that are less expensive. More than half of those surveyed in Oliver Wyman’s study said affordability was a key factor in choosing a mode of transportation.

The direction also varies from one region to another depending on the availability of public transportation, traditional methods of transportation and population density.. In North America, where the car is often preferred due to sprawling cities and a lack of public transportation, there is a natural demand for transportation app services.

On the other hand, public transportation in Europe is very developed. According to the study, the pandemic has severely affected commuting in the region, with the use of shared cars replacing public transportation for some people.

In Asia, car rental and car sharing are expected to grow rapidly, as industrialization and urbanization in developing countries stimulate demand for cars. India and Malaysia are the largest markets in the region for car subscription. But two major markets, China and Japan, may find their growth limited by the social status associated with car ownership and insurance costs.

The report concludes that consumer mobility requirements are evolving in seemingly contradictory ways. On the one hand, people want cheap options, but on the other hand, the pandemic has sped the switch away from mass transit, the cheapest service available.

sure, Consumers want flexible, on-demand and affordable transportation, which creates challenges that are difficult to reconcile. In that environment, newcomers will struggle to make money while trying to meet these demands.