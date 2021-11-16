Alexa will help you choose the movie you want to watch on Netflix

If you use Amazon’s voice assistant, you’ll soon get a new feature that makes it easier for you to choose what you want to watch on Netflix.

This combination of Alexa and Netflix will be possible if you have a Fire TV device connected to your TV. And of course, you’ll need to have your Netflix account available on the TV. If you meet all of these requirements, you can try out the new feature that is announced by Amazon.

New Alexa voice command to watch content on Netflix

A few months ago, Netflix launched a new feature called “Play Something” for those times when we don’t know what we’re watching and want random recommendations. Of course, taking into account our activity and the content we saw on the platform.

So you can enjoy this feature without having to move, Alexa will do the work for you. Simply use the “Alexa, play something on Netflix” voice command to use the Play Something feature. So just with this command Alexa will activate the feature, just as mentioned in the file Netflix Team:

So we’re excited to partner with Fire TV to bring Alexa voice technology to Netflix Play Something. Now you can instantly discover a show or movie that we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before

So Alexa will save you from having to use the remote control to open Netflix on your TV and then go to Play Something to find a show or series that catches your eye. As you move from the bedroom to the living room, you can tell Alexa to do it for you.

In the first stage, this feature is only available to users in the United States and Canada. Currently, they have not said when they will expand this dynamic to other countries.