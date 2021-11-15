Arcane: When will the third season of League of Legends and Netflix premiere?

United State.- mysterious It has exceeded expectations around the world. series League of Legends And Netflix I started breaking records and the noise It grows. Given this, Riot Games announce When it is first shown The Chapter III Who will end the production that turned the world upside down with its heroes: jinxAnd weAnd CaitlinAnd Jess And Victor.

In this context, Episodes 7, 8 and 9 corresponding to Law 3 will arrive on Netflix next Saturday, November 20 at 9:00 (local time). Currently, the only legal way to watch the series is to subscribe to a streaming service. Despite this, the records that Arcane has broken are amazing as it is the most watched series worldwide on the popular platform.

Given that, neither Riot Games nor Netflix have positioned themselves regarding a possible second season of mysterious. At the moment there are only 9 chapters and everything indicates that it will not last. But let’s remember that Riot’s plans are to create its own League of Legends cinematic world with each of the Legends of Runeterra, which is so many and so vast.

As a result, the LoL series has received great reviews and is ranked as the highest rated Netflix series of all time on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100 percent approval rating and an average score of 9.4/10 on IMDb. In most Latin American countries, it appears even in the top 10 most viewed acts in Giant flow.

For their part, the various social networks of League of Legends They have already shared the teaser of the third chapter. In this we can already see the sixth with his famous gloves and Jesse with his hammer. In addition, the community hopes to find out what happened to Vander and whether he really will be Warwick, along with Viktor’s future after his illness worsens and the confrontation between Vi and Jinx.