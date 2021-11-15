Marvel Studios talks about criticism of ‘Eternals’ and plot of LGTBQ+

“Eternals,” the last movie released from the MCU, has grossed over $280 million at the global box office and repeats at the top of the weekend rankings in the United States. Chloé Zhao’s movie works similar to the rest of the Marvel movies, and that Box office expectations fell sharply after professional criticism made it one of the lowest-rated films in the franchise. The audience was loyal despite first impressions.

In terms of criticism of the film, Victoria Alonso, one of the presidents of Marvel Studios, did something interesting Suspension While receiving his Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards in Los Angeles: “We’ve tried to raise the bar and sometimes the critics aren’t with us. This is good. We appreciate that you criticized. We appreciate that you write about us. And the fans will decide“.

Inclusion has come to stay

Alonso also defended the LGTBQ+ plot for the film: “Diversity and inclusion are not a political game for us. It is 100% a responsibility because you cannot achieve the global success that The Walt Disney Company has without the support of people all over the world of all kinds of people out there.“. He also took advantage of the fact that another award winner is trans actress Ren Valdez to send a message that the inclusion in Marvel will continue to grow: “I see you. You are not alone. I may not have done that with you 100%. But I can assure you that as long as I am at Marvel Studios I will do the right thing for you. One of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves is belonging, is knowing that you belong not You think you don’t belong.”.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe announced a slew of new titles on Disney+ Day last Friday and released the first glimpses of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel’, the next three series to hit the streaming platform. Before that, on November 24, the series ‘Hawkeye’ will arrive and on December 17 we will be receiving in theaters ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.