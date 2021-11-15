‘Arcane’ reclaims #1 on Netflix’s global charts with Chapter 2 – Video Game News

When Riot Games released the League of Legends animated series “Arcane” on Netflix last week, it got an incredible buzz and rave reviews. Chapter 2 of “Arcane” appears to have made the most of this momentum, reaching even higher levels than the first installment of episodes.

While Chapter 1 of the series reached #1 on Netflix’s global TV charts on the back of 38 #1 ratings in individual countries, Act 2 has already crossed that mark.

The series returned to the top of all TV shows on Netflix’s global charts, taking over “Squid Game”, “Narcos: Mexico” and “You”. Only this time, this global ranking was driven by the number one ranking in 52 individual markets, up 14 from the ranking after Act 1.

In addition, the previous three episodes of “Arcane” featured number eight in the United States, number six in Australia, number two in Canada, and number three in South Korea. The series has made strides in all four markets with Act 2. In its latest list update, “Arcane” now ranks third among all Netflix TV shows in Australia, second in the United States, and number one in both Canada and the South. Korea.

List of countries where Law 2 “Arcana” ranked first

After the premiere of “Arcane” in its first season (episodes 1-3), the series debuted at number one on the charts in 38 different countries. This was good enough to put the series at number one on the world chart. Chapter 2 of “Arcane” raised the bar even further, taking the show to the top of the charts in 52 different markets:

  1. Argentina
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Bolivia
  5. Brazil
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Canada
  8. Chile
  9. Colombia
  10. Costa Rica
  11. Croatia
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech Republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Dominican Republic
  16. Ecuador
  17. Egypt
  18. Estonia
  19. Finland
  20. France
  21. Germany
  22. Greece
  23. Hong Kong
  24. Hungary
  25. Iceland
  26. Jordan
  27. Latvia
  28. Lithuania
  29. Luxembourg
  30. Malta
  31. Morocco
  32. New Zealand
  33. Nigeria
  34. Norway
  35. Panama
  36. Paraguay
  37. Peru
  38. philippines
  39. Poland
  40. Romania
  41. Russia
  42. Serbia
  43. Slovakia
  44. Slovenia
  45. South Korea
  46. Switzerland
  47. Taiwan
  48. Thailand
  49. Ukraine
  50. Uruguay
  51. Venezuela
  52. Vietnam

With the first two acts of “Arcane” reaching a smash hit for Riot Games, animation studio Fortiche, and Netflix, it’ll be interesting to see how Chapter 3 of the series runs up the charts. The final three episodes of “Arcane” will be released on Netflix on November 13.

All data used in this article has been provided by the information transfer site FlixPatrol.

